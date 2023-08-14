U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., the outgoing commanding general for I Marine Expeditionary Force, (left), and Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, the incoming commanding general for I MEF, salute the parade during the I MEF succession of command ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 18, 2023. Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., relinquished command of I MEF to Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 22:24
|Photo ID:
|7980056
|VIRIN:
|230818-M-DC769-1407
|Resolution:
|7048x4760
|Size:
|8.62 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I MEF Commanding General Succession of Command Ceremony [Image 30 of 30], by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
