U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., the outgoing commanding general for I Marine Expeditionary Force, poses for a photo with the I MEF Color Guard after the I MEF succession of command ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 18, 2023. Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., relinquished command of I MEF to Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 22:21
|Photo ID:
|7980060
|VIRIN:
|230818-M-DC769-1480
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|12.12 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, I MEF Commanding General Succession of Command Ceremony [Image 31 of 31], by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
