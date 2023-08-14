U.S. Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force Color Guard, march during the I MEF succession of command ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 18, 2023. Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., relinquished command of I MEF to Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 22:29 Photo ID: 7980052 VIRIN: 230818-M-DC769-1366 Resolution: 4408x6767 Size: 5.71 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I MEF Commanding General Succession of Command Ceremony [Image 29 of 29], by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.