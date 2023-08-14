I MEF Commanding General Succession of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marines with 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force march during the I MEF succession of command ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 18, 2023. Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., relinquished command of I MEF to Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)
|08.18.2023
|08.18.2023 22:25
|7980055
|230818-M-DC769-1403
|7787x5112
|8.96 MB
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|1
|0
