    I MEF Commanding General Succession of Command Ceremony [Image 24 of 30]

    I MEF Commanding General Succession of Command Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., the outgoing commanding general for I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, the incoming commanding general for I MEF, salute the parade during the I MEF succession of command ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 18, 2023. Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., relinquished command of I MEF to Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 22:25
    Photo ID: 7980054
    VIRIN: 230818-M-DC769-1395
    Resolution: 4540x5632
    Size: 5.17 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I MEF Commanding General Succession of Command Ceremony [Image 30 of 30], by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Camp Pendleton
    I MEF
    Marines
    Succession of Command
    IMEFCOC23

