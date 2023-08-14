U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, the incoming commanding general for I Marine Expeditionary Force, gives his remarks during the I Marine Expeditionary Force succession of command ceremony on Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 18, 2023. Lt. Gen. George W. Smith Jr., relinquished command of I MEF to Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 22:32 Photo ID: 7980049 VIRIN: 230818-M-DC769-1324 Resolution: 7373x4918 Size: 3.46 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I MEF Commanding General Succession of Command Ceremony [Image 29 of 29], by Sgt Shaina Jupiter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.