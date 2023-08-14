Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 7]

    Change of Command Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Thompson 

    Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX

    FORT MEADE, Md. (August 18, 2023) Capt. Holly Yudisky, Commodore, Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX (CWG-6), gives remarks during a change of command ceremony in McGill Training Center on Fort George G. Meade. CWG-6 delivers information warfare capabilities to the U.S. Navy to conduct signals intelligence and cyberspace operations for naval and joint forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna T. Thompson-Lee)

