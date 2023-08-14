Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX holds Change of Command

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Capt. William M. Wilson relieved Capt. Holly A. Yudisky as Commodore, Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX/Task Force 1060 during a change of command ceremony at the McGill Training Center, Aug. 18.



Wilson most recently served as a Deputy Director for Global Operations at the Pentagon. Yudisky’s next assignment is Maritime Operations Center (MOC) Director, Commander, U.S. SECOND Fleet.



Rear Adm. Stephen D. Donald, Vice Commander, Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. TENTH Fleet, was the ceremony's guest speaker and presiding officer. He recognized Yudisky’s tremendous efforts and leadership while in command, specifically when assuming the command in 2021.



“Holly is a stellar example,” Donald said. “While many leaders took some time to adjust to their new responsibilities and settle in, Skipper Yudisky unified her teams, kept her foot on the gas and accelerated.”

During her comments, Yudisky expressed her gratitude for having the opportunity to be part of the CWG-6 team.



“To even have the opportunity to lead this hugely impactful and highly respected command was a blessing and I thank my lucky stars for the time I've had with you,” said Yudisky. “Day in and day out, you all show up, give your best and work together to make sure that Group SIX remains a command that the Navy and nation can rely on to deliver critical information warfare capabilities in critical times of need.”



Yudisky also expressed her confidence in Wilson becoming the next commander of CWG-6.



“I honestly believe there couldn’t be a better person to lead this command into the future,” said Yudisky. “You not only have a perfect background for everything that we do here but also an incredible intellect and enthusiasm that will elevate this command to greater heights. I wish you all the best and look forward to seeing what you and the Tigers will achieve.”



Wilson is the fourth captain selected to command CWG-6/Task Force 1060, which was established in June 2017 and is formerly known as Navy Information Operations Command (NIOC) Maryland. CWG-6/Task Force 1060 delivers information warfare capabilities to the fleet and deploys trained Sailors, expertise and equipment to conduct signals intelligence and cyberspace operations for naval and joint forces.



“To the Sailors and civilians of Group SIX, thank you for your dedication and service,” Wilson said. “I am humbled to be your commander and to have the opportunity to lead with you. I know that we are the best at what we do and I am confident that we will be able to overcome any challenges or obstacles that come our way.”



Originally a surface warfare officer, Wilson was re-designated in 2004 to special duty officer (cryptology), now cryptologic warfare officer, is a joint qualified officer, and a member of the navy’s space cadre. He has led at some of the highest levels, at-sea and ashore alike. During his career, Wilson served as cryptologic resource coordinator/deputy information warfare commander for Amphibious Squadron THREE embarked on the USS PELELIU (LHA 5) which deployed to the Persian Gulf and conducted humanitarian assistance disaster relief operations in support of the 2010 Pakistan floods. He also served as director of current operations for U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. TENTH Fleet. Lastly, Wilson was the cyber operations action officer and executive assistant at the Joint Staff J-39 prior to being named deputy director for global operations at the Pentagon.



CWG-6 reports operationally to U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. TENTH Fleet (C10F) and administratively to Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR).



U.S. TENTH Fleet is the operational arm of Fleet Cyber Command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides operational direction through its Maritime Operations Center located at Fort George Meade, Md., executing command and control over assigned forces in support of Navy or joint missions in cyber/networks, information operations, electronic warfare, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.



Commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR) generates, directly and through our leadership of the IW enterprise, agile and technically superior manned, trained, equipped and certified combat-ready IW forces to ensure our Navy will decisively deter, compete and win.



For news and information from Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX, visit https://www.navifor.usff.navy.mil/cwg6/ or follow us on Facebook at Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX.

