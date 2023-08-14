FORT MEADE, Md. (August 18, 2023) Capt. William Wilson, Commodore, Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX (CWG-6), gives remarks during a change of command ceremony in McGill Training Center on Fort George G. Meade. CWG-6 delivers information warfare capabilities to the U.S. Navy to conduct signals intelligence and cyberspace operations for naval and joint forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna T. Thompson-Lee)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2023 14:53
|Photo ID:
|7979438
|VIRIN:
|230818-N-AY174-1269
|Resolution:
|4322x2877
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CWG-6 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brianna Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX holds Change of Command
