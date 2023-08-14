Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CWG-6 Change of Command [Image 7 of 7]

    CWG-6 Change of Command

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Thompson 

    Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX

    FORT MEADE, Md. (August 18, 2023) Rear Adm. Stephen Donald, Vice Commander, U.S. TENTH Fleet, salutes while walking through a detail of side-boys during a change of command ceremony for Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX (CWG-6) in McGill Training Center on Fort George G. Meade. CWG-6 delivers information warfare capabilities to the U.S. Navy to conduct signals intelligence and cyberspace operations for naval and joint forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna T. Thompson-Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.18.2023 14:53
    Photo ID: 7979471
    VIRIN: 230818-N-AY174-1032
    Resolution: 4214x2805
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CWG-6 Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brianna Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX Change of Command Ceremony
    CWG-6 Change of Command Ceremony
    CWG-6 Change of Command Ceremony
    Change of Command Ceremony
    CWG-6 Change of Command Ceremony
    230818-N-AY174-1013
    CWG-6 Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command Ceremony
    CWG 6
    Fort George G. Meade Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT