CWG-6 Change of Command

FORT MEADE, Md. (August 18, 2023) Rear Adm. Stephen Donald, Vice Commander, U.S. TENTH Fleet, salutes while walking through a detail of side-boys during a change of command ceremony for Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX (CWG-6) in McGill Training Center on Fort George G. Meade. CWG-6 delivers information warfare capabilities to the U.S. Navy to conduct signals intelligence and cyberspace operations for naval and joint forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna T. Thompson-Lee)

