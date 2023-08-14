FORT MEADE, Md. (August 18, 2023) Rear Adm. Stephen Donald, Vice Commander, U.S. TENTH Fleet, awards Commodore Capt. Holly Yudisky with the Legion of Merit Medal during a change of command ceremony in McGill Training Center on Fort George G. Meade. CWG-6 delivers information warfare capabilities to the U.S. Navy to conduct signals intelligence and cyberspace operations for naval and joint forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna T. Thompson-Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 14:53 Photo ID: 7979452 VIRIN: 280818-N-AY174-1139 Resolution: 3234x2153 Size: 0 B Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CWG-6 Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brianna Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.