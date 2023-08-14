FORT MEADE, Md. (August 18, 2023) Capt. William Wilson salutes while walking through a detail of side-boys during a change of command ceremony for Cryptologic Warfare Group SIX (CWG-6) in McGill Training Center on Fort George G. Meade. CWG-6 delivers information warfare capabilities to the U.S. Navy to conduct signals intelligence and cyberspace operations for naval and joint forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brianna T. Thompson-Lee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.18.2023 14:53 Photo ID: 7979466 VIRIN: 230818-N-AY174-1013 Resolution: 3964x2638 Size: 0 B Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 230818-N-AY174-1013 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Brianna Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.