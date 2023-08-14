374 CES tree engineer at the ‘root’ of Yokota ecosystem

Masahiko Yokomizo, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron contracting officer representative, points out signs of fungal infection on an oak wilt tree at Yokota Air Base, Japan, August 10, 2023. Fungal infections can quickly spread to other healthy trees, making their victims a priority for removal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

