    374 CES tree engineer at the ‘root’ of Yokota ecosystem [Image 2 of 5]

    374 CES tree engineer at the ‘root’ of Yokota ecosystem

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Masahiko Yokomizo, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron contracting officer representative, fills out a tree survey worksheet at Yokota Air Base, Japan, August 10, 2023. During a site survey, Yokomizo examines all sides of a tree for signs of adverse branching, damage, wilting, or infestation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    This work, 374 CES tree engineer at the ‘root’ of Yokota ecosystem [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    374 CES tree engineer at the &lsquo;root&rsquo; of Yokota ecosystem

