An oak wilt tree marked for removal rests at Yokota Air Base, Japan, August 10, 2023. Tree removal is considered as a last resort for 374th Civil Engineer Squadron engineers and is often conducted when trees endanger the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 03:40
|Photo ID:
|7975809
|VIRIN:
|230810-F-PJ020-1056
|Resolution:
|6816x4544
|Size:
|19.15 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
374 CES tree engineer at the ‘root’ of Yokota ecosystem
