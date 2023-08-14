Masahiko Yokomizo, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron contracting officer representative, poses for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, August 10, 2023. Yokomizo has worked at Yokota Air Base for 35 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 03:40
|Photo ID:
|7975810
|VIRIN:
|230810-F-PJ020-1073
|Resolution:
|6589x4393
|Size:
|14.57 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 CES tree engineer at the ‘root’ of Yokota ecosystem [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
374 CES tree engineer at the ‘root’ of Yokota ecosystem
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT