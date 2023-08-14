Masahiko Yokomizo, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) contracting officer representative, tests the health of tree branches at Yokota Air Base, Japan, August 10, 2023. Yokomizo works with multiple sections of the 374th CES to determine a tree’s future, including environmental, entomology, engineering and squadron leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2023 03:40
|Photo ID:
|7975811
|VIRIN:
|230810-F-PJ020-1085
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.78 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 374 CES tree engineer at the ‘root’ of Yokota ecosystem [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Taylor Slater, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
374 CES tree engineer at the ‘root’ of Yokota ecosystem
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT