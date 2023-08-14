U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dillon Logston, 48th Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hector Medina,48th Munitions Squadron line delivery crew chief, assemble RAF munitions during the Combat Ammunition Production Exercise on RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 10, 2023. The 48th MUNS store, transport, inspect, track, maintain and construct all forms of ammunition and explosives for the fighter squadrons and their supporting units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 05:55 Photo ID: 7973770 VIRIN: 230810-F-TM115-1666 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.18 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CAPEX 23 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.