U.S. Airmen from the 48th Munitions Squadron and RAF personnel from the 93rd Expeditionary Squadron, arrange munitions during the Combat Ammunition Production Exercise on RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 10, 2023. CAPEX reinforces combat planning and production concepts needed to mass produce munitions at a simulated wartime tempo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)

