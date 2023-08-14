U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Munitions Squadron work alongside RAF personnel, assigned to the 93rd Expeditionary Squadron during the Combat Ammunition Production Exercise on RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 10, 2023. CAPEX reinforces combat planning and production concepts needed to mass produce munitions at a simulated wartime tempo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)

Date Taken: 10.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB