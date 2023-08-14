Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAPEX 23 [Image 2 of 7]

    CAPEX 23

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.08.2023

    Photo by Airman Delanie Brown 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 48th Munitions Squadron work alongside RAF personnel, assigned to the 93rd Expeditionary Squadron during the Combat Ammunition Production Exercise on RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 10, 2023. CAPEX reinforces combat planning and production concepts needed to mass produce munitions at a simulated wartime tempo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 05:55
    Photo ID: 7973765
    VIRIN: 230810-F-TM115-1093
    Resolution: 3942x5925
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAPEX 23 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    48th FW
    Combat Ammunition Production Exercise
    48th MUNS
    CAPEX23

