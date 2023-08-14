Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAPEX 23 [Image 3 of 7]

    CAPEX 23

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.08.2023

    Photo by Airman Delanie Brown 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dillon Logston, 48th Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, and RAF personnel from the 93rd Expeditionary Squadron, move an ammunition cart during the Combat Ammunition Production Exercise on RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 10, 2023. CAPEX is a non-rated, non-aircraft, mass, live-munitions production exercise in support of air tasking orders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)

    This work, CAPEX 23 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

