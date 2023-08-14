U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dillon Logston, 48th Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, and RAF personnel from the 93rd Expeditionary Squadron, move an ammunition cart during the Combat Ammunition Production Exercise on RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 10, 2023. CAPEX is a non-rated, non-aircraft, mass, live-munitions production exercise in support of air tasking orders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)

