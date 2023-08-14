U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Dillon Logston, 48th Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance crew chief, and RAF personnel from the 93rd Expeditionary Squadron, assemble RAF munitions during the Combat Ammunition Production Exercise on RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 10, 2023. CAPEX bolsters munition combat readiness by assessing and refining tactics, techniques and procedures ensuring effectiveness in real-world taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.08.2023 Date Posted: 08.16.2023 05:55 Photo ID: 7973769 VIRIN: 230810-F-TM115-1531 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.73 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CAPEX 23 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.