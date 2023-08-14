U.S. Airmen and RAF personnel, assigned to the 48th Munitions Squadron and the 93rd Expeditionary Squadron assemble munitions during the Combat Ammunition Production Exercise on RAF Fairford, England, Aug. 10, 2023. CAPEX is a non-rated, non-aircraft, mass, live-munitions production exercise in support of air tasking orders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)

