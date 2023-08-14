91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia

U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew Setrin, 91st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, tests an oxygen mask on a KC-135 Stratotanker prior to flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 15, 2023. The 91st ARS operates the KC-135 Stratotanker to deliver fuel midair to other Department of Defense aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
