91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Parker Poole and Airman 1 Class Mia Sonnenburg, boom operators assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, prepare to refuel an A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 74th Fighter Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, over Georgia, Aug. 15, 2023. Boom operators deliver fuel to aircraft midair which extends the time those aircraft are able to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

