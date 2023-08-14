91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia

An A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 74th Fighter Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, over Georgia, Aug. 15, 2023. Air refueling enables aircraft to stay in the air longer and fly further distances without needing to land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

