    91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia [Image 8 of 11]

    91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings and Senior Airman Joshua Hastings

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II assigned to the 74th Fighter Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, over Georgia, Aug. 15, 2023. Air refueling enables aircraft to stay in the air longer and fly further distances without needing to land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 20:51
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Joshua Hastings and SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    A-10
    MacDill
    Air Force
    Moody
    A-10C

