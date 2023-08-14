U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Mia Sonnenburg, 91 Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, inspects a KC-135 Stratotanker prior to flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 15, 2023. The 91st ARS operates the KC-135 to deliver fuel midair to other Department of Defense aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 20:51
|Photo ID:
|7973221
|VIRIN:
|230815-F-TE518-1004
|Resolution:
|6225x4149
|Size:
|9.29 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
