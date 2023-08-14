Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia [Image 2 of 11]

    91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew members assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron perform a preflight inspection on a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 15, 2023. The 91st ARS operates the KC-135 to deliver fuel midair to other Department of Defense aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 20:51
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

