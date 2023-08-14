Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia [Image 7 of 11]

    91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Craig Siegel, left, and Lt. Col. Mike Vilven, pilots assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 15, 2023. The KC-135 is primarily used for air refueling where jet fuel is delivered through a boom in the back of the aircraft. Air refueling enables the air assets of the Joint Force and partner nations to fly longer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 20:51
    Photo ID: 7973224
    VIRIN: 230815-F-TE518-1008
    Resolution: 6726x4483
    Size: 9.16 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia
    91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia
    91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia
    91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia
    91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia
    91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia
    91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia
    91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia
    91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia
    91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia
    91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    A-10
    MacDill
    Air Force
    Moody
    A-10C

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT