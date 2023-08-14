91st ARS refuels A-10C aircraft over Georgia

U.S. Air Force Capt. Craig Siegel, left, and Lt. Col. Mike Vilven, pilots assigned to the 91st Air Refueling Squadron, prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for flight at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 15, 2023. The KC-135 is primarily used for air refueling where jet fuel is delivered through a boom in the back of the aircraft. Air refueling enables the air assets of the Joint Force and partner nations to fly longer. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

