U.S. Army 1st Lt. Adriel Moran, Joint Task Force-Bravo J7 (Engineering) project officer, gauges environmental factors while a capstone facilitator assesses his performance during a J7 capstone qualification event for their new fixed-wing drone July 14, 2023, near Humuya, Honduras. As qualified drone operators, J7 engineers will bring state-of-the-art terrain mapping capabilities to JTF-Bravo’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 13:23 Photo ID: 7972405 VIRIN: 230714-F-PJ703-1221 Resolution: 5473x3641 Size: 16.9 MB Location: HUMUYA, HN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills: [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.