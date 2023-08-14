U.S. Army 1st Lt. Adriel Moran, Joint Task Force-Bravo J7 (Engineering) project officer, gauges environmental factors while a capstone facilitator assesses his performance during a J7 capstone qualification event for their new fixed-wing drone July 14, 2023, near Humuya, Honduras. As qualified drone operators, J7 engineers will bring state-of-the-art terrain mapping capabilities to JTF-Bravo’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 13:23
|Photo ID:
|7972405
|VIRIN:
|230714-F-PJ703-1221
|Resolution:
|5473x3641
|Size:
|16.9 MB
|Location:
|HUMUYA, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills: [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS
J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills:
US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)
