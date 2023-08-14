Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills: [Image 6 of 6]

    J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills:

    HUMUYA, HONDURAS

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Adriel Moran, Joint Task Force-Bravo J7 (Engineering) project officer, gauges environmental factors while a capstone facilitator assesses his performance during a J7 capstone qualification event for their new fixed-wing drone July 14, 2023, near Humuya, Honduras. As qualified drone operators, J7 engineers will bring state-of-the-art terrain mapping capabilities to JTF-Bravo’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 13:23
    Photo ID: 7972405
    VIRIN: 230714-F-PJ703-1221
    Resolution: 5473x3641
    Size: 16.9 MB
    Location: HUMUYA, HN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills: [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills:
    J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills:
    J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills:
    J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills:
    J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills:
    J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills:

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills:

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    engineers
    HA/DR
    JTF-Bravo
    drone
    J7
    terrain mapping

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT