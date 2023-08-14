J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Larios Tinajero, Joint Task Force-Bravo J7 (Engineering) project officer, monitors a survey drone’s flight path while a local child watches during a J7 capstone qualification event for their new fixed-wing drone July 14, 2023, near Humuya, Honduras. Using pre-planned routes, the drones are capable of constructing a variety of terrain renders in both rural and urban areas, including landscape mosaics and 3-D renders, and will be essential for JTF-Bravo’s humanitarian assistance and disaster response mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

Date Taken: 07.14.2023