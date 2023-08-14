J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo’s J7 (Engineering) section set up equipment during their capstone qualification event on the section’s newly-acquired fixed-wing survey drone July 14, 2023, near Humuya, Honduras. As qualified drone operators, J7 engineers will bring state-of-the-art terrain mapping capabilities to JTF-Bravo’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

