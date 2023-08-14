Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HUMUYA, HONDURAS

    07.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army 1st Lts. Larios Tinajero and Adriel Moran, Joint Task Force-Bravo J7 (Engineering) project officers, perform a post-flight check on their section’s newly-acquired fixed-wing survey drones during their capstone qualification event while a capstone facilitator assesses their performance July 14, 2023, near Humuya, Honduras. Using pre-planned routes, the drones are capable of constructing a variety of terrain renders in both rural and urban areas, including landscape mosaics and 3-D renders, and will be essential for JTF-Bravo’s humanitarian assistance and disaster response mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 13:23
    Photo ID: 7972400
    VIRIN: 230714-F-PJ703-1193
    Resolution: 5723x3808
    Size: 13.96 MB
    Location: HUMUYA, HN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills: [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    engineers
    HA/DR
    JTF-Bravo
    drone
    J7
    terrain mapping

