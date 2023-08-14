J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Adriel Moran, Joint Task Force-Bravo J7 (Engineering) project officer, launches the section’s newly-acquired fixed-wing survey drones during their capstone qualification event July 14, 2023, near Humuya, Honduras. Using pre-planned routes, the drones are capable of constructing a variety of terrain renders in both rural and urban areas, including landscape mosaics and 3-D renders, and will be essential for JTF-Bravo’s humanitarian assistance and disaster response mission. As qualified drone operators, J7 engineers will bring state-of-the-art terrain mapping capabilities to JTF-Bravo’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)
Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 13:23
