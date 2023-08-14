J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills:

Joint Task Force-Bravo’s J7 (Engineering) Soldiers completed their capstone training event on new and improved unmanned aircraft equipment and software, July 17, 2023, near Humuya, Honduras.



The program features fixed-wing drones designed to fly autonomously using pre-planned mission routes and will primarily be used for terrain and infrastructure assessments across both large rural and urban areas in conjunction with exercise and mission planning, as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) efforts.



The drones themselves feature a variety of high definition, three-dimensional and thermal imaging cameras, while the accompanying software can create seamlessly stitched-together landscape mosaics and 3-D renders. Combined, these technologies have multiple applications, but will be especially invaluable in assisting our Central American neighbors in disaster recovery efforts.



“This aircraft allows us to collect tons of different types of data to assist in any kind of mission we’re tagged to assist with,” said U.S. Army Capt. Matthew Jordan, J7 (Engineering) project officer. “It will allow us to more effectively support our diverse mission partners across Central America, and we’re excited to integrate with them to support their aerial surveying needs.”



The engineers are bringing their new skills and technology to JTF-Bravo’s SOUTHCOM Situational Assessment Team (S-SAT), and attending this hurricane season’s Sentinel Watch tabletop exercises in Honduras, Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala and Belize to give a first-hand look at their new capabilities to helping agencies like USAID, the Red Cross and partner forces.



“When it comes to HA/DR, speed and teamwork matter,” said Jordan. “Exercises like Sentinel Watch help us and our allies get on the same page with processes, and technology like our drones ensure we’ve got the capabilities necessary for effective response. This new capability is another tool in our toolbox that helps us and our Central American partners be better together!”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.15.2023 13:23 Story ID: 451407 Location: HUMUYA, HN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, J7 engineers test, train HA/DR survey drone skills:, by TSgt Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.