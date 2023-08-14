This patch was revealed as part of the 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron activation ceremony Aug. 11, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The platinum represents the men and women of Space Operations Command who faithfully carry out the Space Force mission, the red triangle signifies targeting which is the mission of the 75th ISRS, the reaper inside the triangle signifies the demise of any adversary the squadron would target, the Polaris Star “glint” symbolizes the guiding light of security and alludes to a constant presence and vigilance in space now and in the future, the nose is the delta symbol which evokes historic ties to the earliest days of the U.S. Air Force space community and represents change and innovation, and the scale armor background exemplifies the squadron’s strength and flexibility in the protection and defense of the space domain. (Courtesy graphic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 18:07 Photo ID: 7970902 VIRIN: 230814-X-X1914-1001 Resolution: 1727x2249 Size: 420.22 KB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.