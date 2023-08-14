Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life [Image 5 of 5]

    Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Space Base Delta 1

    This patch was revealed as part of the 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron activation ceremony Aug. 11, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The platinum represents the men and women of Space Operations Command who faithfully carry out the Space Force mission, the red triangle signifies targeting which is the mission of the 75th ISRS, the reaper inside the triangle signifies the demise of any adversary the squadron would target, the Polaris Star “glint” symbolizes the guiding light of security and alludes to a constant presence and vigilance in space now and in the future, the nose is the delta symbol which evokes historic ties to the earliest days of the U.S. Air Force space community and represents change and innovation, and the scale armor background exemplifies the squadron’s strength and flexibility in the protection and defense of the space domain. (Courtesy graphic)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 18:07
    Photo ID: 7970902
    VIRIN: 230814-X-X1914-1001
    Resolution: 1727x2249
    Size: 420.22 KB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life
    Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life
    Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life
    Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life
    Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Force
    Semper Supra
    Always Above
    DEL 7
    SBD1
    75 ISRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT