    Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life [Image 1 of 5]

    Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Col. Brett Swigert, Space Delta 7 - Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance commander, gives a speech at the 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron activation ceremony Aug. 11, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Swigert spoke about the importance of the 75th ISRS activation and its mission to provide target analysis, target development and target engagement. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

