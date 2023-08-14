U.S. Space Force Col. Brett Swigert, Space Delta 7 - Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance commander, gives a speech at the 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron activation ceremony Aug. 11, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Swigert spoke about the importance of the 75th ISRS activation and its mission to provide target analysis, target development and target engagement. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 18:07
|Photo ID:
|7970898
|VIRIN:
|230811-X-OF631-1060
|Resolution:
|5049x3444
|Size:
|8.33 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT