Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life

Courtesy Photo | This patch was revealed as part of the 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This patch was revealed as part of the 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron activation ceremony Aug. 11, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The platinum represents the men and women of Space Operations Command who faithfully carry out the Space Force mission, the red triangle signifies targeting which is the mission of the 75th ISRS, the reaper inside the triangle signifies the demise of any adversary the squadron would target, the Polaris Star “glint” symbolizes the guiding light of security and alludes to a constant presence and vigilance in space now and in the future, the nose is the delta symbol which evokes historic ties to the earliest days of the U.S. Air Force space community and represents change and innovation, and the scale armor background exemplifies the squadron’s strength and flexibility in the protection and defense of the space domain. (Courtesy graphic) see less | View Image Page

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron was activated as a unit under Space Delta 7 - Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, during a ceremony Aug. 11, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.



During the activation ceremony, U.S. Space Force Col. Brett Swigert, DEL 7 commander, presented Lt. Col. Travis Anderson with the ceremonial guidon, representing the first assignment of authority from the delta commander to the 75th ISRS’s first commander.



“Today is a monumental time in the history of our service,” said Anderson. “The idea of this unit began four years ago on paper and has probably been in the minds of several U.S. Air Force intelligence officers even longer.”



The 75th ISRS has three primary mission focuses: target analysis, target development and target engagement. Their goal is to prepare and present intelligence packages about a target and the system it is a part of. That could include information about a satellite, a ground station, or the signal in between.



“The 75th ISRS conducts advanced analysis on adversary space force and counterspace force threats along with their associated architectures,” said Anderson. “Space forces are space capabilities used by a country to facilitate their joint warfighting. Counterspace forces, also called space attack forces, are space capabilities designed to deny the United States the ability to use our satellite systems during conflict.”



According to Master Sgt. Desiree Cabrera, 75th ISRS operations superintendent, the new squadron is the first and only targeting unit dedicated to supporting the U.S. Space Force and its missions.



"Over the past year, the senior enlisted leader, Senior Master Sgt. Cristy Duncan, along with the first assigned members of the targeting team, led Space Delta 7’s Operating Location-Bravo using an innovative approach to build the foundation and organizational structure of today’s 75th ISRS.” said Cabrera. “Not only are we standing up the sole targeting squadron in the U.S. Space Force, we are changing the way targeting is done across the joint community when it comes to space and electromagnetic warfare.”