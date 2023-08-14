Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life

U.S. Space Force Col. Brett Swigert, Space Delta 7 - Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance commander, hands the ceremonial guidon to Lt. Col. Travis Anderson, 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron commander, during the 75th ISRS activation ceremony Aug. 11, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. The passing of the ceremonial guidon represented the first assignment of authority from the delta commander to the squadron commander. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

