Service members in the 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron receive their squadron patches during the 75th ISRS activation ceremony Aug. 11, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. A few of the key components of the reaper patch is the red triangle, which signifies the 75th ISRS's mission of targeting; the Polaris Star “glint,” which symbolizes the guiding light of security and alludes to a constant presence and vigilance in space now and in the future; and the scale armor background exemplifies the squadron’s strength and flexibility in the protection and defense of the space domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 18:07
|Photo ID:
|7970901
|VIRIN:
|230811-X-OF631-1230
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.52 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life
