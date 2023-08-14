Service members in the 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron receive their squadron patches during the 75th ISRS activation ceremony Aug. 11, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. A few of the key components of the reaper patch is the red triangle, which signifies the 75th ISRS's mission of targeting; the Polaris Star “glint,” which symbolizes the guiding light of security and alludes to a constant presence and vigilance in space now and in the future; and the scale armor background exemplifies the squadron’s strength and flexibility in the protection and defense of the space domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

Date Taken: 08.11.2023 Date Posted: 08.14.2023 This work, Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS