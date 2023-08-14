Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life [Image 3 of 5]

    Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Travis Anderson, 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron commander, gives a speech during the 75th ISRS activation ceremony Aug. 11, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Anderson thanked everyone in attendance, and his family for supporting him through his career. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 18:07
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Space Force
    Semper Supra
    Always Above
    DEL 7
    SBD1
    75 ISRS

