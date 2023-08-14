Space Force's first targeting squadron brought to life

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Travis Anderson, 75th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron commander, gives a speech during the 75th ISRS activation ceremony Aug. 11, 2023, at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. Anderson thanked everyone in attendance, and his family for supporting him through his career. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

