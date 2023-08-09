U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Sick, of the 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, inspects an RQ-7 Shadow before its flight during Northern Strike at 2023 Grayling Army Air Field Michigan, Aug. 9, 2023. The RQ-7 Shadow provides reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition and battle damage assessment for units during Exercise Northern Strike 23. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera).
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 19:58
|Photo ID:
|7967528
|VIRIN:
|230809-Z-FY465-1085
|Resolution:
|5518x4199
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York trains at the Grayling Army Air Field during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
