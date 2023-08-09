New York trains at the Grayling Army Air Field during Exercise Northern Strike 2023

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Sick, of the 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, inspects an RQ-7 Shadow before its flight during Northern Strike at 2023 Grayling Army Air Field Michigan, Aug. 9, 2023. The RQ-7 Shadow provides reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition and battle damage assessment for units during Exercise Northern Strike 23. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera).

