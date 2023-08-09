Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York trains at the Grayling Army Air Field during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    GRAYLING, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Sick, of the 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, inspects an RQ-7 Shadow before its flight during Northern Strike at 2023 Grayling Army Air Field Michigan, Aug. 9, 2023. The RQ-7 Shadow provides reconnaissance, surveillance, target acquisition and battle damage assessment for units during Exercise Northern Strike 23. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera).

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 19:58
    Photo ID: 7967528
    VIRIN: 230809-Z-FY465-1085
    Resolution: 5518x4199
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: GRAYLING, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York trains at the Grayling Army Air Field during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    reconnaissance
    New York
    National Guard
    RQ-7 Shadow
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

