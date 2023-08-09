Nebraska Guard helps Marines train at Exercise Northern Strike 2023

U.S. Army Sgt. Larry Vancura, of the 104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Brigade, Nebraska National Guard, exits a UH-60 Black Hawk to collect U.S. Marines performing sling load operations during Exercise Northern Strike 2023 on Grayling Army Airfield, Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 9, 2023. Aviation units provide realistic training value to the exercise. NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera).

Date Taken: 08.09.2023
Location: GRAYLING, MI, US
[Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera