U.S. Marine Cpl. Michael Saia, Combat Logistics Battalion 23, 4th Marine Logistics Group, headquartered out of Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, prepare to board a UH-60 Black Hawk in order to perform sling load operations during Northern Strike 2023 at Grayling Army Air Field Michigan, Aug. 9, 2023. The Marines trained with Army aviation units to enhance interoperability between different components. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by U.S Army Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 19:58 Photo ID: 7967526 VIRIN: 230809-Z-FY465-1058 Resolution: 3883x4480 Size: 1.66 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nebraska Guard helps Marines train at Exercise Northern Strike 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.