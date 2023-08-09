Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska Guard helps Marines train at Exercise Northern Strike 2023 [Image 2 of 5]

    Nebraska Guard helps Marines train at Exercise Northern Strike 2023

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Brigade, Nebraska National Guard, plan seating arrangements for a UH-60 Black Hawk flight during Northern Strike 2023 at Grayling Army Airfield Michigan, Aug. 9, 2023. U.S. Marines will load the aircraft to perform sling load operations. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by U.S Army Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera).

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 19:58
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    This work, Nebraska Guard helps Marines train at Exercise Northern Strike 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

