U.S. Army Soldiers of the 104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Brigade, Nebraska National Guard, plan seating arrangements for a UH-60 Black Hawk flight during Northern Strike 2023 at Grayling Army Airfield Michigan, Aug. 9, 2023. U.S. Marines will load the aircraft to perform sling load operations. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by U.S Army Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 19:58 Photo ID: 7967525 VIRIN: 230809-Z-FY465-1045 Resolution: 6720x3644 Size: 2.33 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nebraska Guard helps Marines train at Exercise Northern Strike 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.