U.S. Army Soldiers of the 104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Brigade, Nebraska National Guard, plan seating arrangements for a UH-60 Black Hawk flight during Northern Strike 2023 at Grayling Army Airfield Michigan, Aug. 9, 2023. U.S. Marines will load the aircraft to perform sling load operations. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by U.S Army Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera).
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 19:58
|Photo ID:
|7967525
|VIRIN:
|230809-Z-FY465-1045
|Resolution:
|6720x3644
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nebraska Guard helps Marines train at Exercise Northern Strike 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
