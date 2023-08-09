U.S. Army Sgt. Brandi Sullivan, of the 104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Brigade, Nebraska National Guard, directs U.S. Marines onto a UH-60 Black Hawk during Northern Strike 2023 at Grayling Army Air Field, Aug. 9, 2023. The exercise allows service members of various components to train in a real-world environment. Exercise NS 23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 19:58 Photo ID: 7967527 VIRIN: 230809-Z-FY465-1065 Resolution: 6720x4330 Size: 2.45 MB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nebraska Guard helps Marines train at Exercise Northern Strike 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.