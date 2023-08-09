U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa command, speaks with the USAREUR-AF construction team during a visit to the forward operating site in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 10, 2023. The key purpose of Williams’ visit was to help understand and shape Powdiz’s future as a multinational forward operating site.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2023 09:15
|Photo ID:
|7965708
|VIRIN:
|230810-A-CJ193-8969
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|18.64 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, General Williams visits 3rd DSB area of operations in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT