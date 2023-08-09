Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Williams visits 3rd DSB area of operations in Poland [Image 3 of 6]

    General Williams visits 3rd DSB area of operations in Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    08.10.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa command, speaks with the USAREUR-AF construction team during a visit to the forward operating site in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 10, 2023. The key purpose of Williams’ visit was to help understand and shape Powdiz’s future as a multinational forward operating site.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.11.2023 09:15
    Photo ID: 7965708
    VIRIN: 230810-A-CJ193-8969
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.64 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Williams visits 3rd DSB area of operations in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    4thInfantryDivision
    StongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    Standfastandloyal

