U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa command, speaks with the USAREUR-AF construction team during a visit to the forward operating site in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 10, 2023. The key purpose of Williams’ visit was to help understand and shape Powdiz’s future as a multinational forward operating site.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2023 Date Posted: 08.11.2023 09:15 Photo ID: 7965708 VIRIN: 230810-A-CJ193-8969 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 18.64 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, General Williams visits 3rd DSB area of operations in Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.