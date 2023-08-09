General Williams visits 3rd DSB area of operations in Poland

U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command, stands with a group of 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers during his visit to the brigade area of operations to view the construction site for new military facilities in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 10, 2023. The 3rd DSB has deployed from Fort Stewart, Georgia, to many areas in Europe in Support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce.

