General Williams visits 3rd DSB area of operations in Poland

U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command, listens to Jeremy Pianalto, the chief of facilities and construction for U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command, during a visit to the forward operating site in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 10, 2023. The key purpose of Williams’ visit was to help understand and shape Powdiz’s future as a multinational forward operating site.

