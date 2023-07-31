General Williams visits 3rd DSB area of operations in Poland

U.S. Army Col. Kareem “Monty” Montague, deputy commanding officer of the 4th Infantry Division, speaks with Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command and the USAREUR-AF construction team, during a visit to the forward operating site in Powidz, Poland, Aug. 10, 2023. The key purpose of Williams’ visit was to help understand and shape Powdiz’s future as a multinational forward operating site.

